Josh Rosen Honors Todd Heap's Daughter ... with $300 Tip!

Josh Rosen Honors Todd Heap's Daughter with $300 Tip!

Breaking News

Arizona Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen left a fat ass tip after a sushi date with his mom ... and it's all to honor the late daughter of ex-Cardinals tight end Todd Heap.

Tragically, Heap's 3-year-old daughter Holly passed away last year after a car accident at the family home in Arizona.

To honor her memory, the Heaps started Hugs From Holly Day on May 3 -- and encouraged people to spread love and joy in their community with a random act of kindness.

The Heaps also asked people to wear pink (Holly's favorite color).

Rosen answered the call and after a $94 sushi meal in Manhattan Beach, CA -- he dropped a $300 tip for the staff. Pretty cool.

And he also wore pink.

Heap played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012 after spending 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

He's also from Mesa, AZ and became a college football star at Arizona State.