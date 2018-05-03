Pro-Trump Pastor Darrell Scott Invites Kaepernick to Kanye Summit

Pro-Trump Pastor Darrell Scott Kaepernick Welcome To Proposed White House Kanye Summit

EXCLUSIVE

A famous Trump-friendly pastor says Colin Kaepernick and others with a voice on the subject of race are cordially invited to a proposed White House summit, with the centerpiece being Kanye West.

﻿﻿We got Darrell Scott Wednesday at Reagan National Airport and asked if he was, in fact, talking to the President about hosting a summit on race relations at the White House, which has apparently gotten fast-tracked thanks to Kanye's professed love for 45.

Scott says it's all true. But it's not just Ye he wants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. -- he says his camp has reached out to Kaep as well.

As far as what Kanye said regarding slavery -- that it was choice black people made -- Scott tells us he thinks the man misspoke ... and says he knows what he actually meant.