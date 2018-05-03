The Cars Singer Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova Are Separated

Ric Ocasek & Paulina Porizkova We're Separated After 28 Years of Marriage

Big shocker for '80s music fans ... The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek and supermodel Paulina Porizkova are pulling the plug on their marriage ... after 28 years!

Paulina announced the split on Wednesday, but says they've actually been "peacefully separated" for the last year. Sounds totally amicable though. Paulina says they still do family outings together with their 2 adult sons, but "we are just no longer a couple."

In fact, the whole family was with Ric just 2 weeks ago in Cleveland when The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The '80s super couple met on the set of The Cars music video for their 1984 hit, "Drive."

That being said ... no, Ric will NOT be driving Paulina home tonight. #sadface