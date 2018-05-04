Miesha Tate Blasts Ronda Rousey You Sound 'Asinine, Selfish'

Miesha Tate Blasts Ronda Rousey, You Sound 'Asinine, Selfish'

Miesha Tate did NOT like Ronda Rousey's comments about how it's a "privilege" to hear her speak ... saying that whole concept is "asinine" and "selfish."

Rousey made the comments during a "Mile 22" media event last month -- saying she's scaled back her media presence because "I believe hearing me speak is a privilege, and it’s a privilege that’s been abused."

Enter Tate ... her longtime MMA rival who now hosts "MMA Tonight" on SiriusXM -- and she went off on the UFC legend.

"This is asinine," Tate said ... "I think this is not the kind of attitude you should have when you're someone who's in a position of Ronda."

Tate says Rousey owes it to her fans to talk to the media -- and to call it a privilege is a "slap in the face" to the people who look up to her.

"I don't think this is the type of attitude a role model should have."