Ex-'Dance Crew' Judge Shane Sparks' Wife Files for Divorce

Ex-'Dance Crew' Judge Shane Sparks Heading for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Shane Sparks -- best known as a judge on "America's Best Dance Crew" and choreographer on "So You Think You Can Dance" -- just got served ... divorce papers from his wife.

Diana Sparks filed legal docs Friday to end their marriage after 6 and a half years, citing irreconcilable differences. She lists the date of separation as January 1, 2018.

The couple wed in August 2011, and they don't have any kids together.

Diana tells TMZ ... the couple grew apart and the decision to divorce was mutual. "We are best friends and forever will remain family."

We broke the story ... Shane pled no contest to having unlawful sex with a minor under 16 in 2011 -- around the same time he got married. There were also allegations he raped a 12-year-old girl after driving her home from a dance class he taught. He served 135 days in jail.