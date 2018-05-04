The Used Says Ex-Guitarist Wants to Kill Himself at Their Concert

The Used Ex-Guitarist is Gonna Kill Himself at One of Our Concerts

Alt-rock band The Used has a scary problem with an ex-member who's threatening to get revenge for his firing by killing himself at one of their shows ... according to the band.

The rockers from Utah just filed to get a restraining order against their former guitarist, Justin Shekoski, who was fired a few months ago over "artistic differences." According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Shekoski has threatened violence against his ex-bandmates ... and even threatened to "f**king hang [him]self in the middle of a show."

They say he's fired off some intensely threatening texts, too. In one, he allegedly said retaliation "is the only way to get justice." In another he says, "those f**ks ruined my life and stole all of my creative work."

The Used were granted the protection ... which requires Shekoski to stay 100 yards away from all members of the group, and any place they work. That includes any venues where the group's performing.

