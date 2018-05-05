Blac Chyna She's Worth Less Without Kardashian Ties

Blac Chyna Club Appearance Fee Plummets Without the Kardashians

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna's value has plummeted at clubs across America, and the reason is simple -- her wagon has been unhitched from the Kardashians.

BC's turning 30 next week, and we're told she's spread the word to promoters she's available for club bookings. We did a little digging and turns out Chyna's earning power has fizzled since breaking up with Rob Kardashian (unless waging courtroom war counts).

The numbers are staggering -- BC went from booking gigs that paid her up to $30k not too long ago in her heyday with Rob & Co. ... to now struggling to snag more than $7k per gig.

That's what several top club promoters in Cali told us, and it gets worse. One promoter said he wouldn't pay her a penny more than $5k because Chyna without Rob is like Sonny without Cher.

A top Miami promoter said the max he'd shell out is $2k because she's not relevant anymore.

BC's new boo isn't helping financial matters ... this according to one promoter who said her relationship with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, who can't even get into a 21-and-over club, is just whack.