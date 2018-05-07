New York's Gov. Cuomo Calls for NY AG's Resignation ... Over Abuse Allegations

Gov. Cuomo Calls for NY Attorney General's Resignation Over Abuse Allegations

Breaking News

Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking the top law enforcement officer in his state to resign after allegations of physical abuse were made against the New York Attorney General.

Cuomo issued a statement late Monday saying that he wanted a full investigation into claims made against Eric Schneiderman in a New Yorker article, which details alleged physical abuse of 4 women that he'd either dated or tried pursuing romantically.

According to the report, Schneiderman would allegedly slap these women repeatedly across the face during sexual activity, among other types of degrading acts ... which the women claim were non-consensual. Schneiderman denied the allegations, saying in part ... "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone," adding nonconsensual sex is a line he'd never cross.

That doesn't appear to be good enough for Cuomo, though -- he says Schneiderman should step down for "the good of the office." Interestingly enough ... Schneiderman's heading up two separate Weinstein-related probes ... one at the request of the Governor.

As we reported ... Gov. Cuomo wanted to know why the Manhattan D.A., Cyrus Vance, Jr., did not prosecute Harvey Weinstein in 2015 ... and directed Schneiderman's office to investigate the matter. Schneiderman had also filed a civil rights lawsuit against TWC.

Unclear how those investigations would fare without the boss at the helm, but one thing is certainly obvious ... Cuomo wants Schneiderman out.