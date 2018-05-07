Hulk Hogan Could I Beat Up Stallone? ... Duh.

Hulk Hogan Loves Stallone, But Who Wins In a Fight?!

It's been 36 years since Rocky fought Thunderlips ... but we had to ask Hulk Hogan who wins in an old man rematch?!

Hogan's still a workout fiend -- and his arms are still massive. But Sylvester Stallone ain't no punk -- his gym sessions are insane, too.

So, when we got a rejuvenated Hulk out at LAX -- probably feeling so awesome because it looks like he'll be back with the WWE soon -- we asked if he thought he could beat up Stallone.

Before you guys call us messy ... Hogan kinda brought it up, barking at an autograph seeker who asked him to sing a pic of Stallone choking him from "Rocky III."

Check out Hogan's answer ... Hogan strongly suggested we should put our money on the man with the 24-inch pythons.