Kim Kardashian West Do It Japanese Style W/ My Lingerie Line!!

Kim Kardashian West Brands Lingerie Line 'Kimono Intimates'

Kim Kardashian West drew inspiration for her new lingerie line from a place just a tad outside of Hollywood ... give or take 5,520 miles.

The company Kim's charged with spearheading her new lingerie line filed docs -- obtained by TMZ -- to trademark "Kimono Intimates." The plan is to brand her line with the name and slap it on bustiers, nightgowns, breast shapers, pasties (yeah, pasties), leotards and socks, among other things.

As we first reported ... Kim wasted no time last month getting back into the clothing industry after closing DASH. She teamed up with the same group behind Khloe's successful Good American brand as well as FRAME.

It's interesting ... Kim, Kourtney and Khloe hit up Japan back in February, perhaps getting a head start on Kim's new line. As for the name ... Kimono is a wide-sleeved robe customary in Japan.