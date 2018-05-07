Meek Mill All Eyes On Me to Celebrate Big 3-1!!!

Meek Mill Celebrates 31st Birthday with Friends in Miami

Meek Mill's living his best life right now and it's got everything to do with finally getting outta prison and even more to do with how he's enjoying his freedom ... with a sweet 31st birthday turn up.

The rapper celebrated turning 31 Sunday in Miami surrounded by friends, including David Grutman, at Komodo. We're told he was in town recording, and made sure to live it up. The champagne and shots were flowin', birthday cake candles were blown and everyone left room for dessert ... as in a few puffs of hookah.

Meek's already the toast of Philly ... and Miami ain't looking bad, either.