Paris Hilton Shows Up to Her Hacker's Sentencing, Blasts Apple's iCloud

Paris Hilton's done stashing her nude photos on the iCloud -- she made that declaration on her way into the sentencing hearing of the woman who hacked her, and her private pics ... along with more than $100k.
One thing's for sure, Paris made one hell of an entrance ... you've gotta see her take on "courtroom attire." It's unclear if she will provide a victim statement during the hearing, but she made a couple big ones outside the courthouse.
In her most serious voice, she expressed concern about her privacy being violated, and then she dropped a bomb on Apple.
TMZ broke the story ... feds busted the hacker back in November and she struck a deal, pleading guilty to bank fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors recommend a 57-month sentence.
Sounds like Paris wants at least that much.