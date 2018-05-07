Paris Hilton Shows Up to Her Hacker's Sentencing, Blasts Apple's iCloud

Paris Hilton Dressed to Slay at Hacker's Hearing 'Don't Trust the iCloud!!'

Paris Hilton's done stashing her nude photos on the iCloud -- she made that declaration on her way into the sentencing hearing of the woman who hacked her, and her private pics ... along with more than $100k.

One thing's for sure, Paris made one hell of an entrance ... you've gotta see her take on "courtroom attire." It's unclear if she will provide a victim statement during the hearing, but she made a couple big ones outside the courthouse.

In her most serious voice, she expressed concern about her privacy being violated, and then she dropped a bomb on Apple.

TMZ broke the story ... feds busted the hacker back in November and she struck a deal, pleading guilty to bank fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors recommend a 57-month sentence.

Sounds like Paris wants at least that much.