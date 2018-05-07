Tom Brady Hits Met Gala ... with Gisele

Tom Brady Hits Met Gala with Gisele

It ain't a fashion party until Tom Brady and Gisele show up ...

The New England Patriots QB is en route to the 2018 Met Gala -- where the theme is, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Basically, lots of church-themed clothing ... you've probably seen Rihanna in her pope hat and Jared Leto dressed like Jesus Christ.

As for the sports side of things, Tom's boss, Robert Kraft, is also there with his girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton showed up in a pretty sweet all-white suit.

Kate Upton is there without her MLB star hubby Justin Verlander -- since the Houston Astros are about to play the Oakland A's.

Gabrielle Union is there -- but so far, no sign of Dwyane Wade. Don't rule him out yet, dude loves fashion.