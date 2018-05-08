Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Actor Confused for Trayvon Martin's Father ...

Childish Gambino Video Actor Confused for Trayvon Martin's Dad

The guy in the opening scene of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video is NOT Trayvon Martin's dad, Tracy ... contrary to a flurry of social media buzz.

The guy in question is actor/musician Calvin the Second, who hopes Tracy doesn't see the video because he fears it will traumatize him.

Calvin told us he started getting calls this weekend from people who gave him a heads-up ... he was being confused for Tracy. Calvin was shocked, because he and Tracy don't look alike ... apart from the beard. He passed it off as "fake news," until he started thinking about the impact it might have on Trayvon's dad.

Calvin says he felt bad for Tracy since Gambino's video is filled with gun violence. Trayvon was only 17 when he was gunned down in Florida in 2012, and his killer was later found not guilty.

For the record ... Calvin says he wasn't hired to be a Tracy look-alike, and there's another bearded guy with whom he's often confused. You can probably guess who.