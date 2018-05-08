Cardi B Security Accused of Post-Met Gala Beatdown

Cardi B's Security Accused of Met Gala Beating

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's security team allegedly attacked an overzealous fan Monday night outside NYC's Met Gala ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the fan was trying to get an autograph from Cardi shortly after 2 AM as she left a post-Gala event -- which she attended with her fiancé Offset, and the rest of Migos. The fan claims Cardi turned him away, and when he continued asking, 3 security guards stepped in and shoved him to the ground.

The guy claims the 3 security guards kicked and punched him, and left him sprawled out on the ground. Cardi and co. left the scene, while the alleged victim went to a hospital to get treatment for neck and back pain. We got video of an ambulance transporting someone from the scene around 2:30 AM.

NYPD is investigating. We have a call in to Cardi's team.