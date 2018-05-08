Tiffany Haddish was Madonna's Hype Man for Met Gala Performance

Tiffany Haddish Madonna's Unofficial Hype Man ... At Met Gala

EXCLUSIVE

The crowd at the Met Gala was silent as Madonna dramatically laid on the floor during her highly anticipated performance ... building up suspense before singing "Hallelujah."

... and that's when Tiffany Haddish chimed in!

The actress -- feeling the moment -- shouted at the stage (in a good way) trying to hype Madge up before the second part of her show.

Madonna had come out singing "Like a Prayer" -- but slowed things down before "Hallelujah" ... performing an artsy dance routine while surrounded by a bunch of dudes dressed like monks.

Don't worry, Haddish didn't break Madge's concentration -- in fact, she absolutely slayed the Leonard Cohen classic.