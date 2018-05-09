Mark Geragos Chris Brown is the Victim of $17 Million Shakdown In Alleged Rape Case

Mark Geragos Says Chris Brown is Victim in $17 Million Shakedown in Alleged Rape Case

EXCLUSIVE

Mark Geragos says he told Gloria Allred to pound sand after she demanded $17m for the woman who claims she was raped at Chris Brown's house, adding the lawsuit against Chris is a shameless money grab.

Geragos tells TMZ, cops determined the woman's claim -- that she was plied with drugs and alcohol and then raped twice by a man and forced to perform oral sex on a woman who was menstruating -- is BS.

Geragos also says he and Allred secretly mediated the case already and he says it proved the claims were false.

The famed lawyer says he'll appear Thursday on "TMZ Live" and get into specifics of what happened at Chris' house on the night in question.

Stay tuned.