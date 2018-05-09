TMZ

John McEnroe Trump Offered Me $1 Mil ... to Play Against Serena

5/9/2018 2:03 PM PDT

John McEnroe Says Trump Offered $1 Mil to Play Serena Williams

John McEnroe says Donald Trump offered him $1,000,000 to play a tennis match against Serena or Venus Williams ... but he shot it down. 

"I was calling a match and suddenly I get this envelope and it's from Donald Trump," McEnroe said on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

McEnroe didn't specify WHEN Trump sent the envelope -- only noting it was before he became President.  

So, why'd John turn it down? 

"It's never been something where I was like ... I wanna go play a woman in a match."

You gotta watch the clip ... John is pretty confident he'd win -- reminding everyone he was once the #1 player in the world. 

Still, his own kids aren't convinced he'd beat Serena, which begs one question -- IS IT TOO LATE TO CHANGE YOUR MIND?!?!

