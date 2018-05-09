Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Baby Boy

EXCLUSIVE
Miranda Kerr gave birth on Monday to a little boy ... TMZ has learned.
The baby's name is Hart. Miranda's doctors delivered him at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. around 11:50 PM.
This is the first child for Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder hubby, Evan Spiegel. They got married in May 2017. Miranda has a 7-year-old son with her ex, Orlando Bloom.
As for Hart's name ... it appears he's named after Evan's grandfather, who was a prominent San Francisco attorney.
There were multiple reports they were expecting a little girl, but there ya go ... can't believe everything ya read.
Welcome to the world, Hart!