Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Surprise, We Had a Boy Now Home Really Is Where Hart Is!!!

Miranda Kerr gave birth on Monday to a little boy ... TMZ has learned.

The baby's name is Hart. Miranda's doctors delivered him at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. around 11:50 PM.

This is the first child for Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder hubby, Evan Spiegel. They got married in May 2017. Miranda has a 7-year-old son with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

As for Hart's name ... it appears he's named after Evan's grandfather, who was a prominent San Francisco attorney.

There were multiple reports they were expecting a little girl, but there ya go ... can't believe everything ya read.

Welcome to the world, Hart!