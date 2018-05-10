'L&HHH' Star Teairra Mari Calls Out Boyfriend for Leaking Sex Tape

Teairra Mari from 'L&HHH' My Sex Tape Leaker Seems Obvious ... Buuuuuut

Teairra Mari is really conflicted over what to do about her recently leaked sex tape -- so much so, she hasn't even dumped the guy she believes is responsible!

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star told us on Thursday's "TMZ Live" ... she's convinced her current boyfriend is behind the pornographic images getting posted online. She says he's claiming his phone got hacked, but she's definitely not buying it.

Still, Teairra shocked us by revealing she's still with him, and explained why she's hesitant to leave him. What makes that even more bizarre is the fact she ALSO admitted she's lawyered up.

The one thing she was crystal clear about is ... trouble's brewing.