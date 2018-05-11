Harrison Ford Where the Heck Were Ya?! No-Show at 'Solo' Premiere

Harrison Ford a No-Show at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere

Exclusive Details

Harrison Ford not showing up to the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" premiere would be like Ron Howard not showing up to anything remotely related to "Happy Days" ... so it begs the question -- where the heck was Harrison?

The entire cast and crew -- including Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke -- were at the premiere Thursday in Hollywood. Not there, in an obvious way is Harrison, who burst to stardom after playing Solo in four 'Star Wars' films.

Sources connected to Harrison tell TMZ ... he's seen the flick and thinks it's "phenomenal." He didn't show up because he didn't wanna steal Alden's thunder.

Mission accomplished.