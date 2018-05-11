Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested For Refusing to Take Off Headgear at Airport

Rapper Kamaiyah Airport Arrest ... Refused to Remove Headgear

Rapper Kamaiyah was arrested Friday after she defied TSA agents who demanded she take off her headgear.

Kamaiyah was traveling out of Bradley International Airport in Connecticut early Friday morning, and set off an alarm when she went through the checkpoint. TSA told her she couldn't fly without removing an article she had on her head, so it could be inspected.

Kamaiyah, best known for her 2016 hit, "How Does It Feel" ... wasn't having it and reportedly flew into a tirade. She was eventually handcuffed and escorted out of the airport. Her bond was set at $5,000.

She's facing charges of interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace.