'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Ordered to Wear Alcohol Monitoring Device

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Ordered to Wear Alcohol Monitoring Device

EXCLUSIVE

If she wasn't already, it's time for Tommie Lee to get on the wagon ... unless she wants to get hauled back to jail.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star's immediately required to wear a SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring device around her ankle as a new condition of her bail stemming from 2 legal cases in Fulton County, Georgia.

The judge handed down the order Friday ... along with a warning not to drink any alcohol until her cases are resolved.

We're told the device -- which detects alcohol consumption through sweat every 30 minutes -- is not provided by the court, so the $400-500 monthly cost comes out of Tommie's pocket.

It could have been worse for her, though -- we're told prosecutors pushed for getting her bond from her 2016 DUI arrest revoked due to her recent arrest for an alleged mall employee attack ... but the judge opted for the alcohol monitoring instead.

It's unclear when Tommie's scheduled to be back in court ... but stay tuned.