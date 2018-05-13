TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Curtis Martin Sam Darnold Will Succeed In NYC ... If He Does This

5/13/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Curtis Martin Says Sam Darnold Will Succeed in NYC, If He Does This

EXCLUSIVE

Sam Darnold should thank his lucky stars ... New York Jets legend Curtis Martin is about to give the team's newest QB a lesson on how to succeed under the bright lights of the Big Apple.

Martin is the Jets all-time leading rusher and a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, so when we got him in NY we wanted to know if he had any advice for Darnold, who was drafted #3 by the team last month.

Curtis dropped some knowledge on Sam ... and we're hoping Darnold listens, because we know he wouldn't be the first player to crumble under the pressure of playing in the city that never sleeps.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web