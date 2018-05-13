Curtis Martin Says Sam Darnold Will Succeed in NYC, If He Does This

EXCLUSIVE
Sam Darnold should thank his lucky stars ... New York Jets legend Curtis Martin is about to give the team's newest QB a lesson on how to succeed under the bright lights of the Big Apple.
Martin is the Jets all-time leading rusher and a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, so when we got him in NY we wanted to know if he had any advice for Darnold, who was drafted #3 by the team last month.
Curtis dropped some knowledge on Sam ... and we're hoping Darnold listens, because we know he wouldn't be the first player to crumble under the pressure of playing in the city that never sleeps.