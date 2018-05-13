Heather Locklear Spending Mother's Day with Daughter Ava

Heather Locklear Hanging with Ava for Mother's Day

Heather Locklear's come a long way since her domestic violence arrest, and is back in the good graces of her daughter, Ava ... just in time for Mother's Day.

Sources close to Heather tell TMZ ... she and Ava have been repairing their relationship ever since Heather got out of rehab, and they have Sunday plans for a mother-daughter spa day.

We're told they'll be together at Heather's house in Thousand Oaks, CA to watch Ava's new Lifetime movie, "Mommy Be Mine." The Mom's Day weekend is just the second time they've hung out since March.

We broke the story ... Ava was "concerned and sad" over her mom's mental state after her arrest, and took off to Hawaii with her dad, Richie Sambora.

As for what Richie will be doing while his daughter and ex-wife bond ... we're told he just launched a new humanitarian platform called Csnaps -- where fans take selfies with celebs for cash that goes to their choice of several different charities.