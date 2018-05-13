Tamika Catchings Says Becky Hammon is Best PERSON for Bucks Job

WNBA Legend Tamika Catchings Becky Hammon Deserves Bucks Job ... Period

WNBA legend Tamika Catchings says Becky Hammon should get the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job ... and it's not so the NBA can make history, it's because Hammon DESERVES the gig.

Hammon -- a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach -- reportedly interviewed for the Bucks job, making her the first woman to ever be seriously considered for an NBA head coaching spot.

We got Catchings -- a 10-time WNBA All-Star -- out in NYC and asked if it was time the NBA hired it's first-ever female HC ... and Catchings agreed Hammon should get the hire, but gender ain't the reason.

"She's a great coach, I wish people would stop looking at female vs. male and just look at who's the best fit for the job."

When we asked if that person was Hammon, Catchings was very clear ...

"Definitely."