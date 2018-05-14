'OITNB' Star Brad Henke's Ex-Fiancee Gets Restraining Order Against Him

'OITNB' Star Brad Henke's Ex Claims He Wants to Bust My Head Open

"Orange Is the New Black" star Brad Henke's ex-fiancée wants to put some distance between them, legally speaking -- she's just got a restraining order against him, claiming he's repeatedly threatened her since they split up.

Henke, who plays prison guard Desi Piscatella on 'OITNB,' allegedly harassed Simone Toliver after they broke up in June 2017. In her request for the restraining order, Simone says Henke sent flowers to her house on May 10 ... which frightened her because she had kept her address secret from him.

In the docs, she says it was common for Henke to have severe mood swings while they were together, and she mentions an incident in NYC where he allegedly grabbed her so violently ... security guards approached her to help.

Simone says they broke up after one of his "verbally abusive outbursts," and while she was moving out of their place she claims he violently grabbed her and shook her. According to the docs, it got much worse ... with Henke emailing her emotionally abusive messages 20-30 times a day.

She's not specific about the time frame, but claims Henke told her over the phone, "I could bust your head open."

The 52-year-old actor and Simone had been together for a year before their breakup, and they went to the 2017 SAG Awards together.

Henke must now stay 100 yards away from Simone and her home ... at least until they have a court hearing.