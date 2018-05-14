TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Hits $100,000 Jackpot ... In Video Poker

5/14/2018 11:41 AM PDT

File under: "When the rich get richer ..."

Floyd Mayweather decided to try his luck at a high stakes video poker machine Sunday night ... and hit a $100,000 jackpot. 

For real. 

Floyd started off with $20,000 in a "Ten Play Draw Poker" machine -- playing $25 per hand. 

Then, as fate would have it ... he hit a Royal Flush on one of his 10 hands ... which paid off a cool $100,000. 

He also hit some winners on the other hands he was playing at the time, which paid out an additional $1,250 ... for a grand total of $101,250. 

Life-changing money for most people ... just another handbag for Floyd Mayweather. 

