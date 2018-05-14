'Gotham' Star Hit By Porch Pirate

'Gotham' Star Hit By Porch Pirate

EXCLUSIVE

Porch pirates are those douchebags who steal packages left at your front door, if you didn't know ... and "Gotham" star Jessica Lucas just got hit by one.

Law enforcement sources tell us Lucas recently had a package with a few hundred dollars' worth of clothes delivered to her home in L.A. A neighbor saw a man take the package, but realized too late that it wasn't Lucas' fiance.

When Lucas' fiance got home shortly after, the neighbor explained what happened and it was clear it had been stolen, so they called the cops.

No luck on finding the thief yet but, as they say ... see something, say something.