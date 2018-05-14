Nas Spills Financial Beans in Custody Battle with Kelis

EXCLUSIVE
Nas is spilling the tea -- financial tea, anyway -- to let Kelis know how he spends his riches.
The rapper filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which show he makes about $175k per month from various sources (music, investments, etc.) and he has more than $8.3 million in cash in the bank. Nas lists his monthly expenses at $76,834.04 and that includes $20,245.70 that goes to helping various family members, including his father.
The rapper also reveals he pays $15k per month in rent.
Nas disclosed his financial info because he and Kelis are at war over child support. She says $8k per month ain't cutting it anymore.
The judge has yet to decide how much she'll get.