Taylor Swift Files for Restraining Order Against Latest Obsessed Fan

Taylor Swift isn't taking any chances on her latest obsessed fan who already got busted for felony stalking -- she's asking a judge for extra protection ... TMZ has learned.

Swift filed for a restraining order Wednesday in L.A. County against Julius Sandrock -- the man who was arrested at her property last month for felony stalking.

You'll recall ... cops were called when he was spotted in front of Taylor's Bev Hills mansion, and was later found to have live ammunition, latex gloves, rope and multiple types of masks in his car.

Police say he was arrested while trying to break into her pad wearing one of the masks and a separate pair of gloves. He allegedly told cops he suffered from OCD, bipolar disorder, severe depression and manic episodes. Cops say he was also on probation in Colorado at the time of his arrest.

Sandrock was slapped with a firearms restraining order at the time, at the behest of law enforcement.

Now, it appears Taylor's taking it one step further ... getting a restraining of her own. No word yet if her request was granted.

