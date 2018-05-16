'Yanny' vs. 'Laurel' Mystery Solved!!!

'Yanny' or 'Laurel' Internet Mystery Solved

The "Yanny" vs. "Laurel" debate has torn friends, families and the Internet apart ... and we finally have the definitive answer as to what the recording REALLY says.



What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Ok, enough debate. It's Laurel.

According to the guy who originally posted the audio -- Redditor RolandCamry -- he recorded the robotic pronounciation of the word "Laurel" from vocabulary.com. Roland says he recorded the audio off his speakers, which caused the distortion.

Audio experts have said the reason people hear it differently is because everyone hears frequencies differently. They also blamed the crappy quality of the recording for the distortion.

Roland tells us he and a friend were simply surfing vocabulary.com when they came across the word. He says he heard "Laurel" but his friend heard "Yanny" ... and that's why they posted the clip online to spark a bigger conversation.

Case closed. Sooooo, technically -- suck it, "Yanny" people.