Harry & Meghan Let's Get This Show on the Road! Wedding Rehearsals Begin!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Arrive at Windsor Castle for Wedding Rehearsal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle Thursday afternoon as the military began its rehearsals for Saturday's wedding.

We're hearing Meghan and Harry are rehearsing their moves for the "I Dos" at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The person we haven't seen yet ... Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who presumably will walk her down the aisle, now that her dad is out of the picture.

TMZ broke the story, which Meghan just confirmed, that Thomas Markle cannot attend the wedding because he will be laid up in the hospital after serious heart surgery. Meghan's mom is the only family member on her side who will be attending the nuptials.

Their arrivals at Windsor Castle today marks the first time we've seen them together since Meghan's family meltdown earlier this week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton -- that's Wills behind the wheel -- were also spotted driving away from the Castle, so this looks like a full-blown rehearsal.