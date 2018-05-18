Stevie J Catches Huge Break ... No Prison Time in Child Support Case

Stevie J Catches Huge Break, Gets No Prison Time in Child Support Case

EXCLUSIVE

Stevie J got a get out of jail free card from a judge Friday, even though prosecutors were gunning to lock him up ... TMZ has learned.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of NY ... the 'Love & Hip Hop' star will not have to serve any prison time despite repeatedly failing to pay back child support and violating his probation from a 2017 plea deal.

In addition to not giving him any prison time -- we're told the judge took Stevie off of supervised release. So, he's completely free.

He's not out of the woods yet, financially speaking -- he's still on the hook for the $1.3 million he owes in back child support. We're told he'll have to work with the feds' Financial Litigation Unit to square up the massive debt.

As we reported, prosecutors had been pushing for him to do hard time.