Donald Trump Announces Melanie is Back Home at White House

President Trump gave the First Lady a warm welcome back to the White House ... by misspelling her name.

Trump tweeted out the good news Saturday -- Melania's back home after spending several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recovering from a kidney procedure -- but called her Melanie in the process.

The Prez was quick to fix the typo after several of his 52 million Twitter followers called him out for the error, but the damage was already done.

Trump's known for typos, grammatical mistakes and an occasional covfefe in his tweets ... but he always gets the names of family and friends right.

Guess there's a first time for everything.

Welcome home, Melania ... we're glad you're back home and feeling better.