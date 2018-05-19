NY Giants Sign Player from Rapper Jim Jones' American Arena League Team

Rapper Jim Jones NY Giants Signed Lineman From My Arena Team!!

The NY Giants just plucked an offensive lineman from an American Arena League team owned by rap star Jim Jones ... and Capo could not be more proud to let him go.

The "We Fly High" rapper is a joint owner of the AAL's Richmond Roughriders -- which have already racked up a 7-1 record this season with a stacked roster, including Greg Hardy.

But the NY Giants had their eye on the other side of the ball ... because they just signed 26-year-old offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche﻿ -- a 6'6", 320-pounder from UCLA.

"This is a great feeling," Jones says ... "I'm smiling, man. I'm smiling! Smiling! Smiling!"

Jones says everyone in the Roughriders organization is pumped for Bunche -- plus, it gives hope for other players trying to get to the NFL.

In fact, Jones says he hopes the AAL can serve as a real feeder league to the pros -- putting a spotlight on players who deserve a shot at the next level.

"This shows that it's very much possible. More than possible."