Afroman Settles Lawsuit With Punching Victim

Afroman won't have to go back to court for punching a woman onstage, because he's settled the lawsuit with the victim ... TMZ has learned.

The trial was set to begin Tuesday, but sources close to the case confirm that it's been taken off the calendar ... code for settlement.

Haley Byrd sued both Afroman and Kress Live, the company that owns the venue where Afroman had been performing in 2015 when Haley crashed the stage and got decked by the rapper. She suffered a concussion from the blow.

Afroman already pled guilty to assault, avoiding jail time and getting off with only anger management classes and drug testing. He had blamed the incident on the venue and its lack of security.

No word on the terms of the settlement.