Chrissy Teigen Hey There, Miles! First Photo of Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Baby Boy, Miles, in First Photo

Chrissy Teigen didn't hesitate to show the world her new bundle of joy -- she plastered the kid's cute mug just 3 days after popping him out. All we can say ... AWWW.

Chrissy posted a photo Sunday of her and hubby John Legend's baby boy, whom they named Miles Theodore Stephens -- solid name after a lot of interesting ones have been flying around lately. BTW, John's real surname is Stephens ... chill, everyone!

As we reported ... Chrissy announced she'd given birth Thursday by writing "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" with a happy face and baby bottle emojis on social media. This is her and John's second child -- they have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

In case you're wondering how Chrissy's doing during her postpartum phase ... it sounds like she's faring better the second time around. TMI? Yes ... we thought so, too.