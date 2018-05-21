Barack And Michelle Obama Lock Multi-Year Deal with Netflix

President Barack and Michelle Obama could be walking the red carpet at the next Oscars and Golden Globes ... and not as guests, but nominees.

Netflix confirmed Monday in a tweet they're partnering up with the Obamas on a multi-year agreement where Barack and Michelle will produce films and series for the company. The announcement says the deal could potentially also include "scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features." Basically, anything is game.

Rumors began to swirl in March that 44 and the former First Lady were in talks with Netflix, but the terms of the deal were still unclear.

The Obamas have always been champions of the film industry and at once had close ties with Harvey Weinstein before all his sexual assault allegations surfaced. Their daughter, Malia, even had an internship at the Weinstein Company.