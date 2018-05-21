Rep. Steve Scalise Blames Texas School Shooting on Not Enough Religion

Rep. Steve Scalise Blames Texas School Shooting on Not Enough Religion

EXCLUSIVE

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise says maybe if there was more faith, religion and God in schools across America the mass shooting at a Texas high school last week could've been prevented.

The congressman was at Reagan National Airport on Monday and we wanted to get his thoughts on how kids, teachers and parents can cope with last week's horrific act that resulted in 8 students and 2 teachers killed at Santa Fe High School. Scalise, of course, fought for his life last year after getting shot when a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball team practice ... so who better to ask?

But, when our guy asks what more besides prayer can be done to prevent such a tragedy ... Scalise doubles down on more prayer.