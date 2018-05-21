Josh Rosen's Advice to Jewish Athletes, 'Keep Grinding'

Josh Rosen Advice to Jewish Athletes ... 'Keep Grinding'

Not often you see a Jewish athlete selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft ... so, when we saw Josh Rosen at LAX, we asked if he had a message for his Hebrew brethren.

"Keep grinding," the Arizona Cardinals QB said at LAX.

Unclear if Rosen is a practicing Jew, but his father is Jewish and Rosen had a bar mitzvah back in the day. For many Jewish people, including Larry David, he's Jewish enough.

Remember, when David was asked who he wanted the Jets to draft, he said ... "I gotta go with the Jew!"

Rosen also spoke at length about being the target of anti-semitic taunts while he was playing at UCLA ... and how it actually fueled him on the field.

Look, Rosen wasn't exactly a man of many words when we spoke with him ... but for a lot Jewish kids with athletic dreams, they're paying attention to every word Josh says.