Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ear Slaps Opponent ... Gets Red Card

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slaps Dude In the Ear, Gets Red Card

Breaking News

"Slappin'" Zlatan Ibrahimovic was just red carded and ejected from an MLS game in Montreal ... after he BELTED AN OPPONENT IN THE EAR!

Zlatan and the L.A. Galaxy were in Canada to face the Montreal Impact when Michael Petrasso stepped on Ibra's foot ... pissing off the most famous player in the MLS.

So, to get revenge ... 36-year-old Zlatan reached back like a pimp and unloaded a 5-finger attack to Petrasso's right ear.

Petrasso collapsed to the ground ... and so did Zlatan, who tried like hell to hide the on-field assault.

Didn't work for Ibra ... the ref busted him and whipped out a red card, sending him to the locker room.

It's Zlatan's first red card in the MLS since joining the league back in March.

Even without the Swedish superstar, the Galaxy still won 1-0.

Ice up, Petrasso ..