'Double Dare' Reboot Bringing Back Former Host Marc Summers

'Double Dare' Reboot OG Host Marc Summers Will Return ... With Different Role

The new "Double Dare" reboot will feature one very familiar face -- the show's OG host, Marc Summers -- but Summers' new gig has a different job title.

Nickelodeon is bringing back the hugely successful game show this summer, and sources close to production tell us Summers was a quick hire. We're told he'll hold an Executive Producer title and will also have a role on camera. However, our sources say he won't be the show's host.

"Double Dare" first ran on Nickelodeon from 1986-1993 with Summers and then returned again in 2000 as "Double Dare 2000."

The new "Double Dare" will feature two teams facing off in obstacle courses and answering various trivia questions for cash and prizes -- just like the original version. We're told some of the OG obstacles will be back in action.

The official announcement regarding Summers rejoining the show is expected this week.