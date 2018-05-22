Prince Harry & Meghan Honeymoon Can Wait ... Dad's 70th Birthday Calls!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, slid right into her new title and looked like she's always been in the Royal Fam as they gathered to celebrate her father-in-law's birthday.

Prince Harry and his bride had a prime spot Tuesday at the Buckingham Palace celebration for Prince Charles' 70th birthday kickoff event. Charles' actual bday isn't until November but, y'know the Royals ... it's going to be a whole 6-month jubilee with multiple parties.

The royal family's clearly welcomed Meghan into the fold. Aside from Charles stepping up to walk her down the aisle after her dad's emergency heart surgery -- Megs was front and center next to Camilla during the Palace event.

As for the honeymoon ... looks like royal duties take precedence.