Pete Wentz No Shot at Fortnite's $100 Mil ... Unless You're Ninja

Pete Wentz Has No Chance at Fortnite's $100 Mil, Ninja Will Ruin Me!

EXCLUSIVE

Pete Wentz is a big Fortnite gamer -- he loves it -- but he knows he's got NO CHANCE in hell of winning a single dollar from the upcoming $100 MILLION prize pool.

Instead, Wentz says the only real gamers who could get rich from Fortnite are players like Ninja ... a Fortnite god who chews up and spits out casual gamers like Drake for breakfast.

"I feel like I would have better luck doing ANYTHING than making money off Fortnite," the Fall Out Boy bassist told us in Studio City.

The company behind Fortnite -- Epic Games -- announced the 9-figure prize pool for the 2018 season earlier this week and gamers have been scrambling to put together elite squads to go after the money.

But, Wentz has a point ... players like Ninja, TSM Myth and FaZe Tfue will murder you and all of your avatars when real money is on the line.

Good luck, though ...