Jaden Smith Sending More Clean Water to Flint

Jaden Smith's Sending More Clean Water to Flint Schools

EXCLUSIVE

Jaden Smith's mission to send clean water to Flint, Michigan schools is still full steam ahead.

We got Jaden in Calabasas on Wednesday, and got an update on the Flint water crisis. ICYMI ... Jaden and his famous dad's eco-friendly water company, JUST, announced back in March it would donate clean H2O until the lead levels are safe.

JUST has already donated well over 9,000 bottles so far, but Jaden told us they're work is far from done.

On a totally different, but pretty awesome note -- shortly after we ran into Jaden, Will Smith dropped a little preview of new music he's recording. He says he's "just warmin up." Welcome back, Big Willie!