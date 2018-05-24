'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Kisses Contestant in Possible Finale Spoiler Pics

'The Bachelorette' Becca Kisses Mystery Man ... Is This Her New Fiance?!

Becca Kufrin's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" hasn't aired yet, but the show filmed what looks like a finale a couple weeks ago ... and TMZ's got pics from the scene.

Becca's already revealed she's currently engaged to one of this season's contestants ... but it's unknown which one. That's where these photos come in ...

Becca can clearly be seen kissing a man in a suit at the Shangri-La's Resort in the Maldives -- possibly her new fiance -- while filming at the location on May 10. We're told there was a big cheer, hugging and group photos taken after what appeared to be a proposal.

Our sources also say the crew held a party for the couple the next day at the resort.

BRING. ON. THE. MEN. Who do you have your eyes on? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/V6BU597kwV — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 22, 2018

The only question now ... who's the lucky guy? A quick glance at the cast for the upcoming season offers some ideas ... but it's hard to pin down.

Becca's season of "The Bachelorette" premieres May 28.