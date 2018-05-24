Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Love-In at Their New $19 Mil Crib!!!

Moving Day for Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at New $19 Million Home

Ben Affleck is finally moving into his new mansion, and it looks like his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, will be spending a lot of time there, too.

Ben was spotted rolling up to his $19.25 million Pacific Palisades home Thursday with a moving truck following close behind. Lindsay and Ben took some time to admire the real estate he scooped up last month ... before starting the unpacking nightmare.

Ha! Kidding. They've got people for that.

As we've reported, Ben started house hunting last year, usually with Lindsay tagging along.

We hear she won't be moving in with him just yet, but she is on summer hiatus from her 'SNL' producing gig -- so, it's a safe bet she'll be very familiar with this new home.

This will be Ben's first time as a solo homeowner since the divorce from Jennifer Garner -- and it's a BIG step up from the ole guest house.

Be it ever so humble, there's no place like a bitchin' $19 million home!