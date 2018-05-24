Bishop Michael Curry Love is the Way, Prez Trump!! God Hears Us, Do You?

Bishop Michael Curry Leads Prayer Vigil Outside the White House

The Holy Spirit came a knocking for President Trump Thursday night ... in the form of royal wedding preacher Bishop Michael Curry.

The standout star of Prince Harry and Meghan's big day was part of a candlelight vigil in the Capitol that included prayer and song outside the White House. The Bishop told us their goal was spreading a message of "love of God and love of neighbor."

We asked him the $64 million question -- was POTUS paying attention? Bishop Curry assured us a high power was definitely listening to their prayers.

The Bishop's become a bit of an international rockstar since the royal wedding, and he's clearly striking while the iron's hot ... taking his message straight to the leader of the free world. Still, he made it clear the vigil was NOT about politics.

Sue, he had 600 wedding guests and a TV audience of millions believing "love is the way" -- but if he can make DC politicians buy it, we might have a new leader in the clubhouse for a Nobel Peace Prize.