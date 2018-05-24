Camila Cabello on the Mend with Mom After Hospitalization

Camila Cabello Getting Lots of Water & Mom's Love After Hospital Stay

Camila Cabello's out in the streets with a big ole bottle in hand ... of water, which is smart since she was recently rushed to a hospital for dehydration.

The "Havana" singer was spotted out Wednesday afternoon in Bev Hills with her mother, looking like she's well on the mend. She was hospitalized after the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night ... for dehydration and a fever.

Camila was forced to cancel her opening spot for Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour in Seattle. Barring any setbacks, she should be onstage Friday night when the tour hits Denver.

Drink up, Camila!